Lucas Dawson and Liam Davies sign new contracts with Chester

Chester finished 19th in the National League last season, two places above the relegation zone

National League side Chester have signed midfielder Lucas Dawson to a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old former Stoke trainee, who also played for Carlisle, Nuneaton and Telford, joined Chester in March.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Liam Davies has agreed to stay with the Blues until the summer of 2018.

The 21-year-old former Tranmere man initially signed a six-month deal, but had it extended after making three appearances and scoring once last term.