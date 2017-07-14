Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Caulkner, Arnason, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Northampton, Scunthorpe, Inverness, Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic could hand Montenegro striker Luka Dordevic a trial after the 23-year-old was allowed to terminate his contract with Zenit St Petersburg.(Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has not ruled out a move for Queens Park Rangers central defender Steven Caulkner but says his initial discussions with the 25-year-old have been focused on the player's efforts to rehabilitate his life after admitting he was driven to the brink of suicide by his alcohol and gambling addictions. (The Scotsman)

Iceland defender Kari Arnason has moved a step closer to a return to Aberdeen after his present club, Omonia Nicosia, agreed to let the 34-year-old leave only six months into his contract.(Press and Journal)

Efe Ambrose's representatives have claimed that the Nigeria defender has returned to Hibernian after head coach Neil Lennon revealed that the 28-year-old, who has signed from Celtic, had not returned from an extended summer break on time and could not be contacted. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is confident of announcing the signing of freed Norwich City right-back Steven Whittaker, the 33-year-old who began his career at Easter Road.(The Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder Matt Crooks is poised to hold signing talks with Northampton Town after they outbid Scunthorpe United, where the 23-year-old was on loan last season, and had an offer accepted by the Ibrox club. (Scottish Sun)

Northampton Town lead the race to sign midfielder Matt Crooks from Rangers, but Scunthorpe United manager Graham Alexander has not given up hope of a deal for the 23-year-old despite so far failing to meet the Glasgow club's valuation.(The Herald)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson has put a six-figure price tag on midfielder Ross Draper and warned interested clubs that he does not need or want to sell the Englishman. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Jamie Murray has suggested that brother Andy, who failed to defend his Wimbledon singles title, should follow the example of Roger Federer, who has returned to form after time off from tennis through injury, as he looks to recover from a troublesome hip problem.(The Scotsman)

Russell Knox has admitted "I just feel lost" as the US-based Scot struggled with his form and carded a two-over-par 74 in the first round of the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. (The Scotsman)