Alfie Mawson 'happy' at Swansea City amid Tottenham speculation

Defender Alfie Mawson joined Swansea from Barnsley in August 2016

Alfie Mawson says he is "more than happy" at Swansea City following reports that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in him.

The England Under-21 defender, 23, impressed towards the end of 2016-17 as he helped the Swans survive in the Premier League.

"I'm very grounded and very level-headed when it comes to that," he said.

"It's all speculation. It's nice to hear, but I'm a Swansea player and I'm more than happy here."

Mawson joined the Welsh club in August 2016 from Barnsley on a four-year deal and along with his team-mates endured a torrid season before they secured survival under Paul Clement, their third manager of last season.

"I love it here. I want to kick on and do great things at this club," said Mawson.

"There's always talk and there's loads of speculation, but I'm happy to be here under the gaffer.

"So it's onwards and upwards at this club."

New signing Abraham 'a class act'

Tammy Abraham will be at Swansea City on loan from Chelsea in 2017-18

Mawson is also looking forward to playing alongside summer loan signing from Chelsea Tammy Abraham, a team-mate as England reached the 2017 European Under-21 Championship semi-final in June.

"He's a class player. He's got this thing about him that people see from the outside that he's going to be a target man," Mawson said.

"But that's not really his game. He's got that in him, but he's very technical and very tactical.

"He knows what he's doing. He's a young lad, 19, but he knows his way about the pitch.

"He's got a lot of nous about him. He knows the little tricks to annoy centre-halves and defenders and he's just got a lovely habit for nicking a goal.

"People can think he's not doing too much in a game and then bang, he'll go and score and it doesn't matter then because at the end of the day strikers are paid to score.

"He'll be a vibrant soul in the changing room, especially, and I think the fans are really going to take to him and he's going to work hard for us."