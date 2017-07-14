Cheikh N'Doye: Birmingham City sign Senegal international midfielder

Senegal international Cheikh N'Doye began his professional career with French side Epinal

Birmingham City have signed Senegal international midfielder Cheikh N'Doye.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal to become Blues manager Harry Redknapp's fourth summer signing.

N'Doye was a free agent, having turned down the offer of a new contract with French Ligue 1 side Angers.

The 6ft 2ins African follows the moves for Brighton keeper David Stockdale, Barnsley defender Marc Roberts and fellow midfielder Craig Gardner, whose loan from West Brom was made permanent.

N'Doye, who has scored twice in 15 appearances for his country, was in the Angers side beaten by Paris St Germain in last season's French Cup Final.

He has spent all his career in French football, having played for Epinal and Créteil prior to joining Angers in 2015.

