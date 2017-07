Scottish League Two ins and out - January 2016

Former Dundee United captain Sean Dillon (right) has joined Montrose

Scotland's domestic football season has begun with the opening fixtures of the League Cup and relegated Stenhousemuir, Clyde under new manager Jim Chapman and his previous club, Annan Athletic, now under Peter Murphy, being particularly busy in the transfer market.

BBC Scotland brings you a rundown of the movers - and possible shakers - in Scottish League Two during the close season.

Annan Athletic

In: Peter Murphy, manager/defender (Ayr United); Scott Hooper, defender (Queen of the South); Jim Atkinson, goalkeeper (Queen of the South); Aidan Smith, forward (Queen of the South, loan to permanent); Owen Moxon, midfielder (Queen of the South); Kevin Rutkiewicz, defender (Clyde); Ryan Sinnamon, defender (Elgin City); Ryan Stevenson, midfielder (Troon); James Creaney, defender (Hurlford United); Dan Orsi, midfielder (Glenafton Athletic); Jack Brannan, defender (Gretna 2008).

Out: Jim Chapman, manager (Clyde); Darren Ramsay, midfielder (Clyde, compensation); Barry Cuddihy, midfielder (Clyde, compensation); Max Wright, forward (Clyde); Blair Currie, goalkeeper (Clyde); Stephen Bronsky, defender (Elgin City); Steven Black, defender (Gretna 2008); David McKenna, forward (Beith); Peter Weatherson, forward (retired); Gavin Skelton, midfielder (retired); Smart Osadolor, forward; Adam Asghar, midfielder; Jean Guy Lucas, defender; Przemyslaw Dachnowicz, midfielder; Callum Home, defender; Aaron Bradbury, midfielder; Stewart Sharkey, defender.

Berwick Rangers

In: Aaron Murrell, forward (Dundee United); Kieran Stewart, midfielder (Elgin City); Oliver Fleming, defender (Sauchie). Loan: Andrew Irving, midfielder (Hearts); Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Rangers); Callum Donaldson, defender (Hibernian); Kevin Waugh, defender (Hibernian).

Out: Grant Goodfellow, goalkeeper; David Verlaque, defender; Renne Donkor, defender; Ricardo Kessels, midfielder; Ali McDonald, defender; Ethan Anderson, defender; Cameron Dickson, defender; Kieran Ingram, midfielder; Jamie Henderson, forward; Kevin Walker, goalkeeper; Euan Bauld, defender; Calum Helm, forward; Michael Dunlop, defender; Lee Hamilton, defender. Loan ended: Robbie McCrorie, goalkeeper (Rangers); Devlin Mackay, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock); Sean McKirdy, midfielder (Hamilton Academical).

Clyde

In: Jim Chapman, manager (Annan Athletic); Jack Breslin, defender (Hamilton Academical); Jordan Stewart, defender (St Mirren); Darren Ramsay, midfielder (Annan Athletic, compensation); Barry Cuddihy, midfielder (Annan Athletic, compensation); Max Wright, forward (Annan Athletic); Blair Currie, goalkeeper (Annan Athletic); Kevin Nicoll, midfielder (Petershill); Darren Miller, midfielder (Colville Park Amateurs). Loan: Kyle Bradley, defender (Rangers).

Out: Dylan Easton, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Sean Higgins, forward (Albion Rovers); Ross Perry, defender (Albion Rovers); Scott McLaughlin, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Peter MacDonald, forward/co-caretaker manager (Stirling Albion); JP McGovern, midfielder/co-caretaker manager (Elgin City); Kevin Rutkiewicz, defender (Annan Athletic); John Gibson, goalkeeper (Petershill); Marc McKenzie, midfielder (Arthurlie); Michael Oliver, defender (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy); Jordan McMillan, defender; Ryan Finnie, midfielder; Scott Linton, midfielder; Conor Quinn, goalkeeper; Chris Smith, defender; Phil Johnston, defender.

Cowdenbeath

In: Billy Brown, manager; Jack Whittaker, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Matthew McInally, defender (Partick Thistle); Robbie Buchanan, forward (Hearts, loan to permanent); David Syme, defender (Raith Rovers); Joe McGovern, goalkeeper (Forfar Athletic); Josh Morris, forward (Hawick Royal Albert).

Out: Gary Locke, manager; Jamie Sneddon, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Kris Renton, forward (Alloa Athletic); Craig Johnston, forward (Montrose); Kenny Adamson, defender (Kelty Hearts); Burton O'Brien, midfielder; Gary Glen, forward; Gerry McLauchlan, defender; Brian Ross, midfielder; Matthew Rooney, forward. Loan ended: Lewis Moore, midfielder (Hearts).

Edinburgh City

In: Ashley Grimes, forward (Southport); Craig Thomson, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Gareth Rodger, defender (Brechin City). Loan: Lewis Allan, forward (Hibernian); Sean Mackie, defender (Hibernian).

Out: Ouzy See, forward (Forfar Athletic, undisclosed); Neil Martyniuk, defender (Bonnyrigg Rose); Ian McFarland, midfielder (Spartans); Dean Cummings, midfielder (Lothian Thistle); Andrew Stobie, goalkeeper (Spartans); Ross Guthrie, midfielder (Spartans); Derek Riordan, forward; Joe Mbu, defender; Dougie Gair, midfielder (retired); Serge Makofo, midfielder; Nico Gibson, midfielder; Mark McConnell, midfielder; Gordon Donaldson, defender. Loan ended: Aaron Dunsmore, defender (Hibernian).

Elgin City

In: Cameron Eadie, defender (Falkirk); Calum Ferguson, forward (Albion Rovers); Jon Paul McGovern, midfielder (Clyde); Stephen Bronsky, defender (Annan Athletic); Ross McKinnon, defender (Kilbirnie Ladeside).

Out: Kieran Stewart, midfielder (Berwick Rangers); Ryan Sinnamon, defender (Annan Athletic); Daniel Moore, midfielder (Rothes); Craig Gunn, forward (Brora Rangers); Archie Macphee, defender (Formartine United) Mark Nicolson, defender (Brora Rangers); Robbie Bruce, midfielder; Errol Watson, goalkeeper; Ben Cullen, midfielder.

Montrose

In: Sean Dillon, defender (Dundee United); Matthew Allan, defender (Dundee); Jamie Redman, midfielder (Peterhead); Martyn Fotheringham, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Danny Cavanagh, forward (Broughty Athletic); Craig Johnston, forward (Cowdenbeath); Dean Brett, defender (Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic).

Out: Adam Harwood, defender (Carnoustie Panmure); Chris Hegarty, defender; Iain Campbell, defender; Ross Campbell, forward (retired); Kieran McWalter, midfielder; Greg Pascazio, defender; Gregor Anderson, defender; Declan Milne, forward; Kyle McLeod, forward; Lloyd Hester, midfielder; Callum MacDonald, defender; Kyle Willox, defender. Loan ended: Cammy Ballantyne, defender (Dundee United); Matty Smith, forward (Dundee United).

Peterhead

In: David McCracken, defender (Falkirk); Paul Cairney, midfielder (Ayr United); Greg Fleming, goalkeeper (Ayr United); Willie Gibson, midfielder (Stranraer); Mason Robertson, forward (Stenhousemuir); Russell McLean, forward (East Kilbride); Fraser Hobday, goalkeeper (Huntly); Samson Gabriel, midfielder (Rynninge).

Out: Craig Reid, defender (Ayr United); Grant Anderson, midfielder (Stranraer); Steven Noble, defender (Stirling Albion); Jamie Redman, midfielder (Montrose); Nathan Blockley, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Ryan Baptie, defender (Penicuik); Ryan Strachan, defender (Cove Rangers); Graeme Smith, goalkeeper; Kevin Dzierzawski, midfielder; Leighton McIntosh, forward. Loan ended: Michael McMullin, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Liam Gordon, defender (St Johnstone).

Stenhousemuir

In: Jamie Longworth, forward (Alloa Athletic); Lewis McMinn, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Mark McGuigan, forward (Stranraer); Ross Dunlop, midfielder (Albion Rovers), Michael Dunlop, defender (Albion Rovers); Mark Ferry, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Ross Gilmour, defender (Albion Rovers); Nathan Blockley, midfielder (Peterhead); Martin Scott, midfielder (Arbroath); Eddie Kearns, midfielder (Arbroath); Chris Smith, goalkeeper (Stirling Albion); Ruaridh Donaldson, defender (Bonnyrigg Rose). Loan: Harry Paton, midfielder (Hearts).

Out: Thomas Grant, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Kieran Millar, midfielder (East Fife); Alan Cook (Alloa Athletic); Graham Bowman, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers); Mason Robertson, forward (Peterhead); Jack Smith, forward (BSC Glasgow); Jim Paterson, defender (retired); Mark Gilhaney, midfielder (retired); Frazer Kerr, defender; David Crawford, goalkeeper; Stephen Stirling, midfielder; Willis Furtado, midfielder; Alan Docherty, midfielder; Liam McMaster, defender; Ciaran Summers, defender; Carlos Mazana, midfielder; Paul Nash, midfielder; Calum Runciman, midfielder; Grant Hamilton, midfielder; Liam McCroary, midfielder; Jamie McCormack, defender; Jack Smith, forward; Sean Robertson, goalkeeper; Vinnie Berry, midfielder. Jamie McCormack, defender (Stenhousemuir-East Stirlingshire). Loan ended: Alistair Roy, midfielder (Hearts); Oliver Shaw, forward (Hibernian).

Stirling Albion

In: Peter MacDonald, forward (Clyde); Steven Noble, defender (Peterhead). Loan: Callum Morrison, midfielder (Hearts).

Out: Chris Smith, goalkeeper (Stenhousemuir); Ross Forsyth, defender (Clydebank); Jamie Mills, defender (BSC Glasgow); Ross McMillan, defender (BSC Glasgow); Frazer Wright, defender (retired); Alex Docherty, midfielder; Darren Petrie, midfielder; Jack McCue, midfielder. Loan ended: Dylan Bikey, forward (Hearts); Conor Quigley, defender (Dundee).