Ethan Ebanks-Landell: Wolves centre-back joins MK Dons on season-long loan

Ethan Ebanks-Landell scored five goals from defence for Sheffield United last season

MK Dons have signed Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell on a season-long loan with the League One club.

The 24-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, making 34 appearances to help the Blades to the League One title.

Ebanks-Landell, who helped Wolves win the third-tier title in 2015, signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in January.

"We beat off a number of clubs, including Championship sides, to bring him here," said MK boss Robbie Neilson.

Meanwhile, Wolves winger Ben Marshall has returned home from the club's pre-season tour of Austria for treatment on an injured hip.

No likely length of absence has been suggested by the club, who for now say only that they are "hopeful he will return to action as quickly as possible" after consulting a specialist.

This follows the injury suffered by Marshall's fellow winger Helder Costa, who will miss the start of the new season following ankle surgery.

