Marcel Franke: Norwich City sign German defender from Greuther Furth

Marcel Franke helped Greuther Furth finish eighth in Bundesliga II last season

Norwich City have signed centre-back Marcel Franke for an undisclosed fee from Bundesliga II club Greuther Furth.

The 24-year-old former Dynamo Dresden and Hallescher FC player featured 34 times for Greuther Furth last season.

Frank has penned a three-year deal to become Norwich's seventh signing of the summer - and second German, after fellow defender Christoph Zimmermann.

"We were searching for some improvements in defence so I'm happy," said Canaries head coach Daniel Farke.

"He's a really solid defender but also solid at building up our game. Marcel is a young guy at just 24 so has lots of potential but is also pretty experienced."

