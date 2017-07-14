Scottish League Cup: Hibernian and Motherwell eye quick start to campaign

Simon Murray (right) scored for Hibs in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland

Hibernian's Neil Lennon hopes pre-season results are a prelude to Scottish League Cup success as Motherwell's Stephen Robinson hopes the opposite.

The competition kicks off on Friday evening in a blaze of TV lights as Ayr United host neighbours Kilmarnock.

But it gets into full swing on Saturday, with 15 more games.

While Well have lost to two English National League sides, Hibs' games included a draw with Sunderland.

Head coach Lennon, whose side also defeated Dunfermline Athletic and Berwick Rangers ahead of Saturday's visit by Montrose, told HibsTV: "I was never a lover of pre-season when I played and as a manager I never paid to much attention to the results either.

"It was all about getting the players fit, but I've been pleased so far. The players have done very well.

"I've not done great in pre-season games as a manager, but this season has been a mild surprise really. The guys have really impressed me.

"We know what is ahead of us and we know what's at stake in the Betfred Cup. We want to go as far in the competition as we can, if not win it.

"So Montrose is the first step towards that and we want to get off to a decent start."

Nigeria defender Efe Ambrose will not feature against the Gable Endies after arriving back at training two days late with the Edinburgh club.

The 28-year-old, who was signed from Celtic this summer, blamed his delay on a "personal matter" and Lennon says the matter has now been resolved.

It is the second year of the new League Cup group stage format, with Premiership rivals Ross County hosting League One's Alloa Athletic in Saturday's other Group D game.

Motherwell are the top seeds in Group F, but the squad being reshaped by Robinson - nine players have arrived with 16 exiting - have suffered defeats by Gateshead and Barrow.

"The cup competition comes really, really early," the Well manager said ahead of their trip to face League One side Queen's Park.

"I would rather have people 100% ready, but everybody's in the same boat.

Louis Moult remains with Motherwell despite a bid from Aberdeen

"We will get better, especially our understanding.

"We brought in nine players and potentially one or two more.

"I think we need a bit of an injection of pace in the top end of the pitch, but we probably have to move people on first."

One player Robinson has no intention of losing is Louis Moult and the manager insisted that the striker is ready to give 100% despite a rejected bid from Aberdeen.

Group H top seeds Partick Thistle face a tricky opener at home to Livingston, who won promotion to the Championship.

Thistle midfielder Stuart Bannigan is close to a return after 15 months on the sidelines through injury, but the 24-year-old is unlikely to feature as manager Alan Archibald is wary of rushing his recovery.

Archibald is already without right-back Mustapha Dumbuya, who is facing a couple of months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to an injury.

Fellow defender Niall Keown is also doubtful starter after picking up a knock before leaving the English club.

Archibald has therefore been forced back into the transfer market to find a new right-back as well as a new striker after Ade Azeez departed for Cambridge United.

With Aberdeen, holders Celtic, Rangers and St Johnstone not featuring until the next round because they were in European competition, Hamilton Academical are the other top-flight side in Saturday action.

They made their first signing of the close season on Friday, with French central defender Xavier Tomas joining for an undisclosed fee from Swiss club Lausanne-Sport.

However, the 31-year-old will not feature away to Lowland League champions East Kilbride as he requires international clearance.

Saturday's fixtures

Group A

Falkirk v Stirling Albion

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Brechin City

Group B

Dunfermline Athletic v Elgin City

Peterhead v East Fife

Group C

Cowdenbeath v Buckie Thistle

Dundee United v Raith Rovers

Group D

Hibernian v Montrose

Ross County v Alloa Athletic

Group E

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Group F

Berwick Rangers v Greenock Morton

Queen's Park v Motherwell

Group G

East Kilbride v Hamilton Academical

Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South

Group H

Livingston v Partick Thistle

Stranraer v St Mirren