David Marshall: Hull City and Scotland keeper ruled out for six weeks with ankle injury

David Marshall signed for Hull from Cardiff in August 2016.

Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall will miss the start of the new season after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The Scotland international, 32, picked up the injury during the club's training camp in Portugal on Wednesday.

Hull, relegated from the Premier League least season, open their Championship campaign with games against Aston Villa, Burton, Wolves, QPR and Bolton.

"It was a very unfortunate injury," new head coach Leonid Slutsky told Hull's website.

"We expect to be without him for a maximum time of about six weeks."

Hull's other senior goalkeepers are Eldin Jakupovic, 32, and Allan McGregor, 35.