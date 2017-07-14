BBC Sport - Linfield boss David Healy says club's fans can play 'huge part' in Celtic game
Linfield fans 'huge' in Celtic game - Healy
Linfield manager David Healy says the club's fans can play a "huge part" in Friday's Champions League qualifier first leg against Celtic.
Because of security concerns around the Windsor Park game, Celtic opted not to accept a ticket allocation for their fans although some of the club's supporters are expected to attend.
Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew insists there is no pressure on the Irish Premiership champions going into the game.