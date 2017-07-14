Ryan Johnson: Boreham Wood sign former Stevenage defender

Ryan Johnson has spent time training with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

National League side Boreham Wood have signed former Stevenage defender Ryan Johnson on a long-term contract.

The 20-year-old had a brief loan spell with Wood in 2014-15 and left Stevenage this summer after 12 appearances, none of which came last term.

"As soon as I knew that Boreham Wood were interested, I was really happy," Johnson told the club website.

"I know that they are a good club with good ambitions and I am looking forward to playing a lot of games."

