Celtic fans get advice for match against Linfield

Linfield have issued advice to Celtic supporters who have tickets for Friday's Champions League qualifier in Belfast.

Although the Scottish club did not take up their allocation for the match, it is expected some of their fans will have managed to purchase tickets.

Linfield say Celtic supporters should enter the Windsor Park stadium via Boucher Road and go to the Kop Stand.

They are instructed not to arrive until after 15:30 BST.

The statement from Linfield adds: "Celtic fans will not be admitted to any other part of the ground and Linfield fans should not enter the stadium from the Boucher Road.

"No further tickets for the game are available and we would urge all spectators to behave in a respectful and sporting manner."

Because of security concerns, the first leg of the second round qualifier kicks of at 17:00 BST, instead of the customary 19:45.

After the draw was made, the Scottish champions opted not to take their ticket allocation for the game due to fears of trouble among the club's supporters and Linfield's loyalist fans.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has insisted that that decision was taken "solely by the football club and was not made by PSNI".

However, Celtic officials later said they were surprised by the PSNI's statement.

"This is clearly not our understanding of the situation," the club said.