Women's World Cup 2019: Prenton Park chosen for England's first qualifier v Russia
England will begin their 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign against Russia at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park on 19 September.
The Lionesses - who finished third at the 2015 World Cup - were also grouped with Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in April's draw.
England's former Tranmere striker Jodie Taylor told the Football Association's website: "I can't wait to go back. It's been a dream of mine for a long time."
England are ranked fifth in the world.
Russia's visit to Merseyside will be England's first match following this summer's European Championships in the Netherlands, which start on Sunday.
In the Euros, Mark Sampson's side face Scotland on Wednesday 19 July, then Spain on Sunday 23 July and Portugal on Thursday 27 July.
The full European qualifying draw for the 2019 World Cup in France:
Group 1: England, Russia, Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan
Group 2: Switzerland, Scotland, Poland, Belarus, Albania
Group 3: Norway, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Northern Ireland
Group 4: Sweden, Denmark, Ukraine, Hungary, Croatia
Group 5: Germany, Iceland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Faroe Islands
Group 6: Italy, Belgium, Romania, Portugal, Moldova
Group 7: Spain, Austria, Finland, Serbia, Israel
England's provisional qualifying fixtures:
Russia (h) 19 September - 19:05 BST
Bosnia & Herzegovina (h) 24 November
Kazakhstan (h) 28 November
Wales (h) 6 April 2018
Bosnia & Herzegovina (a) 10 April 2018
Russia (a) 8 June 2018
Wales (a) 31 August 2018
Kazakhstan (a) 4 September 2018
Match dates are subject to change.