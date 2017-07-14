Women's World Cup 2019: Prenton Park chosen for England's first qualifier v Russia

Mark Sampson's side's most recent home game was 10 April's friendly with Austria at Stadium MK

England will begin their 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign against Russia at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park on 19 September.

The Lionesses - who finished third at the 2015 World Cup - were also grouped with Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in April's draw.

England's former Tranmere striker Jodie Taylor told the Football Association's website: "I can't wait to go back. It's been a dream of mine for a long time."

England are ranked fifth in the world.

Russia's visit to Merseyside will be England's first match following this summer's European Championships in the Netherlands, which start on Sunday.

In the Euros, Mark Sampson's side face Scotland on Wednesday 19 July, then Spain on Sunday 23 July and Portugal on Thursday 27 July.

The full European qualifying draw for the 2019 World Cup in France:

Group 1: England, Russia, Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group 2: Switzerland, Scotland, Poland, Belarus, Albania

Group 3: Norway, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Northern Ireland

Group 4: Sweden, Denmark, Ukraine, Hungary, Croatia

Group 5: Germany, Iceland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Faroe Islands

Group 6: Italy, Belgium, Romania, Portugal, Moldova

Group 7: Spain, Austria, Finland, Serbia, Israel

England's provisional qualifying fixtures:

Russia (h) 19 September - 19:05 BST

Bosnia & Herzegovina (h) 24 November

Kazakhstan (h) 28 November

Wales (h) 6 April 2018

Bosnia & Herzegovina (a) 10 April 2018

Russia (a) 8 June 2018

Wales (a) 31 August 2018

Kazakhstan (a) 4 September 2018

Match dates are subject to change.