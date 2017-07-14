Champions League: The New Saints could face Hibernians or Salzburg

The New Saints beat Europa FC over two legs in the first qualifying round
The New Saints could face a trip to Malta or Austria if they overhaul Croatian side Rijeka in the second leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie.

The Welsh Premier champions trail 2-0 after the away first leg with the second leg to come on Tuesday, 18 July at Park Hall.

Malta's Hibernians or Salzburg of Austria await the winner of that game.

Celtic or Linfield could face Irish champions Dundalk.

Champions League third qualifying round draw

Slavia Praha (Czech Republic) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) or Alashkert (Armenia)

Spartaks Jurmala (Latvia) or Astana (Kazakhstan) v Mariehamn (Finland) or Legia Warszawa (Poland)

Zrinjski (Bosnia-Herzegovina) or Maribor (Slovenia) v Hafnarfjördur (Iceland) or Víkingur (Faroe Islands)

Zilina (Slovakia) or Copenhagen (Denmark) v Malmo (Sweden) or Vardar (Macedonia)

Linfield (N Ireland) or Celtic (Scotland) v Dundalk (Ireland) or Rosenborg (Norway)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) or Honved (Hungary) v Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) or Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Viitorul (Romania) v APOEL (Cyprus) or Dudelange (Luxembourg)

Hibernians (Malta) or Salzburg (Austria) v Rijeka (Croatia) or The New Saints (Wales)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) or Samtredia (Georgia) v Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) or Kukesi (Albania)

Partizan (Serbia) or Buducnost Podgorica (MNE) v Olympiacos (Greece)

Steau Bucaresti (Romania) v Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Nice (France) v Ajax (Netherlands)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) v Young Boys (Switzerland)

AEK Athens (Greece) v CSKA Moskva (Russia)

Club Brugge (Belgium) v Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)

