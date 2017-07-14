Leonardo Bonucci: AC Milan 'very confident' of signing Juventus defender

From the section

Leonardo Bonucci has won six Serie A titles with Juventus

AC Milan are close to signing Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci from Serie A champions Juventus for a reported 40m euros (£35.1m).

The 30-year-old was in talks with Milan officials on Friday after seven years and six league title wins with Juve.

Milan are "very confident" of a concluding the deal quickly, a club spokesman told BBC Sport.

It comes weeks after Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said Bonucci would be "leader of the dressing room".

In December, Bonucci signed a contract extension with Juventus until 2021.

AC Milan said he was having medical tests on Friday and Saturday.