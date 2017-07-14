Millie Turner: Bristol City Women midfielder signs new contract with WSL 1 club

From the section

Millie Turner played for Everton Ladies before joining Bristol City Women

Bristol City midfielder Millie Turner has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Women's Super League One club.

The 21-year-old was an ever-present member of the Vixens side for this year's WSL 1 Spring Series.

The England Under-23 international then helped the young Lionesses win the Nordic Cup this summer.

"I came here to play regular football. I really appreciate the manager's faith in me," Turner told the club website.