Bira Dembele: Motherwell give up on target as defender rejects an offer

Bira Dembele played for Motherwell during pre-season

Motherwell have given up on signing Bira Dembele after the former Barnet defender rejected a contract offer.

The 29-year-old Frenchman had been on trial at Fir Park after being released by the League Two outfit.

Well manager Stephen Robinson said: "We offered a contract to Bira and he has turned it down.

"It's not something I will be chasing again, I want people who are desperate to play for Motherwell Football Club, so we won't be taking it any further."

Dembele, who began his career with Stade Rennes, played for Boulogne, Sedan, Red Star 93 and Stevenage, spent two years with Barnet and made 27 appearances last season.

He would have become Robinson's 10th summer signing had he not rejected a deal.

Sixteen players have left Fir Park and Robinson explained his decision to allow 21-year-old winger Dom Thomas to move on to Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

"I wanted Dom to go out on loan because I felt Elliot Frear, Chris Cadden and Craig Tanner were in front of him and I wanted to see him in competitive action," the manager said of the player who was farmed out to Queen of the South last season.

Dom Thomas has left Motherwell for Kilmarnock

"I haven't seen him play for a year and a half.

"But he made it very clear he didn't want to be at Motherwell any more and he wanted the opportunity to move on.

"I'm not in the business of begging people to play for Motherwell.

"If you don't want to play, we shake hands and wish him all the best and I believe we can use the money we saved wisely."

Meanwhile, Robinson said Aberdeen's failed bid for striker Louis Moult had not affected the build-up to Saturday's opening Scottish League Cup game away to League One side Queen's Park.

It now looks that the 25-year-old will sign a contract extension with Well and Robinson said: "Louis is a Motherwell player, he is contracted to Motherwell Football Club and if somebody bids an acceptable offer that we think is a good deal for the club and a good deal for Louis then we will look at it.

"Until then, Louis is a Motherwell footballer and he will be 100% committed to doing well and doing what he has done for the last two years.

"We are desperate to keep him, we have offered a contract and if Louis chooses not to sign it, so be it, that's the player's right."