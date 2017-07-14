Connor Roberts: Swansea City loan full-back to Middlesbrough for 2017-18 season

Connor Roberts spent the 2016-17 season on loan to League Two side Yeovil Town

Swansea City have loaned defender Connor Roberts to Championship side Middlesbrough in a season-long deal.

Roberts, 21, is reunited with former Swans boss Garry Monk, who took over the manager's role at Boro in June.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Swansea, but played five games for Bristol Rovers last season, and 54 at Yeovil the previous campaign.

The Wales Under-21 full-back will now travel to join Boro's pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.