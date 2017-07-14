Marc Bola: Arsenal youngster joins Bristol Rovers on season-long loan

Marc Bola made his English Football League debut for Notts County against Accrington in February

Bristol Rovers have signed Arsenal left-back Marc Bola in a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the Gunners, but played 13 games for Notts County during a loan spell last season.

"His arrival means we now have competition for every position along the back line," Rovers boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.

They start the new League One season with a trip to Charlton on 5 August.

