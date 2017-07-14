Liverpool let Lucas Leiva talk to Lazio over £5m Serie A move

By Juliette Ferrington

BBC Sport

Lucas battles with Leicester's Jamie Vardy
Lucas has made 346 appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been given permission to speak to Lazio about a £5m move to Italy.

The Brazil international, who has spent a decade at Anfield, will be absent for Friday's friendly with Wigan at the DW Stadium.

The 30-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, played 45 minutes at centre-back alongside Joel Matip against Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday.

Lucas joined Liverpool in 2007 for £5m from Brazilian side Gremio.

He has played 346 games for Liverpool, including 247 in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has frequently been used as a defender by current Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp but was deployed as a defensive midfielder for much of his time under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

He is Liverpool's longest-serving current player.

