Liverpool let Lucas Leiva talk to Lazio over £5m Serie A move

Lucas has made 346 appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been given permission to speak to Lazio about a £5m move to Italy.

The Brazil international, who has spent a decade at Anfield, will be absent for Friday's friendly with Wigan at the DW Stadium.

The 30-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, played 45 minutes at centre-back alongside Joel Matip against Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday.

Lucas joined Liverpool in 2007 for £5m from Brazilian side Gremio.

He has played 346 games for Liverpool, including 247 in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has frequently been used as a defender by current Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp but was deployed as a defensive midfielder for much of his time under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

He is Liverpool's longest-serving current player.