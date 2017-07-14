Niki Maenpaa: Brighton goalkeeper signs new one-year contract

Niki Maenpaa played for Dutch side VVV Venlo before coming to England

Finland international goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa has signed a new one-year deal with Premier League side Brighton.

The 32-year-old started just once in the Championship last season, and has made nine first-team appearances since joining the Seagulls in July 2015.

He will provide competition for Mathew Ryan, who Brighton bought for a club-record fee from Valencia last month.

"He has not played as many games as he would have liked, through no fault of his own," said manager Chris Hughton.

"But his attitude has been fantastic throughout that time and his contribution to the squad should not be underestimated."