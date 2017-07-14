Macauley Bonne: Leyton Orient sign Colchester United striker

From the section

Macauley Bonne scored one goal in seven games on loan at National League champions Lincoln last season

Leyton Orient have signed Colchester striker Macauley Bonne on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Bonne scored 16 goals in 84 games for Colchester, having first joined the club as a 14-year-old.

The 21-year-old joined National League side Woking on loan last season, failing to score in seven appearances.

The former Ipswich Town trainee is Leyton Orient's seventh signing since being relegated from League Two last season.

