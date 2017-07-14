Yeovil Town: Swansea City loan defender Keston Davies to Glovers

Keston Davies captained Swansea in last season's EFL quarter-final defeat on penalties by eventual winners Coventry

Swansea City defender Keston Davies has signed for League Two side Yeovil Town on a season's loan.

The 20-year-old captained the Swansea Under-23s side who won the Premier League 2 title last season and reached the EFL Trophy quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Coventry.

He is the second new defender brought in by Glovers boss Darren Way, who has made seven summer signings in total.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with Keston," said Way.

"He's the latest in a long line of players to be entrusted to us from Swansea. I'd like to thank (Swansea chairman) Huw Jenkins and everyone else at the club for their help in completing the move."

Yeovil's summer recruits

Defenders: Stephane Zubar (Weymouth, free transfer)

Midfield: Connor Smith (Plymouth Argyle, free transfer), Jake Gray (Luton Town, undisclosed fee), James Bailey (Carlisle United, free transfer)

Winger:Rhys Browne (Grimsby Town, undisclosed fee)

Striker: Olufela Olemola (Southampton, loan)

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.