Icelandic defender Kari Arnason returns for second spell at Aberdeen

Kari Arnason was in the Malmo side that beat Celtic in the 2015 Champions League qualifiers

Aberdeen have re-signed Icelandic international defender Kari Arnason on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old was with the Dons during season 2011/12 before leaving for Plymouth.

He had been in Cyprus with AS Omonia Nicosia since January.

"I heard about it (Aberdeen's interest) about two weeks ago and as soon as I heard I told my agent to get right on it and to try and make it happen," Arnason told Aberdeen's RedTV.

Arnason was part of the Iceland side that defeated England at Euro 2016 and the Malmo team that knocked knocked Celtic out of the Champions League two years ago.

His addition brings manager Derek McInnes' summer recruitment tally to six players, with striker Nicky Maynard, winger Gary Mackay-Steven and midfielder Greg Tansey all signing contracts with the Pittodrie club, while attackers Ryan Christie and Greg Stewart have joined on loan.

Kari Arnason thanked Aberdeen fans on twitter

Arnason added: "It's good to be back. I'm very happy to have made this move. It's been a journey and I've learned a lot.

"I've gained a lot of experience both in Europe and at club level, so hopefully I can bring something to the table.

"It's always good to feel welcomed. It puts a lot more pressure on me to be fair, but hopefully I'll stand tall and do well."

