Sat gossip back pages

Sun
The Sun reports that Arsene Wenger is using text messages to try to persuade Alexis Sanchez to stay
Mirror
The Daily Mirror suggests that Chelsea are close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Daily Mail
Roger Federer's Wimbledon progress dominates the Daily Mail's back page, with room left for a story on Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future
Northern Echo
The Northern Echo pays tribute to six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery as thousands turn out for his funeral

Top Stories