Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Liverpool, Hull, Dundee United, Andy Murray, Donald Trump

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Liverpool are close to signing 23-year-old Hull City and Scotland defender Andrew Robertson.(The Guardian)

Rangers, seemingly unwilling to match a stated £1m asking price, will launch a fourth - and last - bid for Hearts forward Jamie Walker after manager Pedro Caixinha watched the 24-year-old produce a man-of-the-match performance in Hearts' 2-1 friendly defeat by Newcastle United. (Scottish Sun)

Outgoing Scottish Professional Football League chairman Ralph Topping is confident the organisation can withstand attempts from clubs and fans to question the validity of titles won by Rangers following last week's Supreme Court verdict in the Big Tax Case as he believes the governing body's stance is watertight.(The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed his concern about Leigh Griffiths' safety after the Celtic striker had missiles thrown at him during Friday's 2-0 Champions League qualifying win over Linfield at Windsor Park. (The National)

Celtic captain Scott Brown joked that he would be leaving Belfast having made a profit, having picked up a £1 coin after Linfield fans threw missiles on to the pitch during Friday's Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park.(Scottish Sun)

Dundalk, who drew with Rosenborg in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie, have held talks with the Football Association of Ireland over hosting a potential game against Celtic in the next stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, but Shamrock Rovers' Tallaght Stadium is also a possibility. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Gary Mackay-Steven, who left Celtic for Aberdeen this week in search of regular first-team football, admits he felt invisible rather than invincible as Brendan Rodgers' side completed an unbeaten treble.(Daily Record)

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon has wasted no time in signing a replacement for Kilmarnock-bound goalkeeper Cammy Bell, with the recruitment of 19-year-old Harry Lewis from Southampton. (The Courier)

Veteran defender Ifeoma Dieke says playing for Scotland at the Euro 2017 finals will mean much more to her than being with Team GB for the London Olympics and believes it is the perfect stage to say her farewells to international football. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Current BBC player of the year Kim Little has vowed to return to action a stronger player after the Arsenal midfielder was forced to miss Scotland's participation in the Euro 2017 finals through injury. (The National)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Scottish Open will not be going to Donald Trump's Trump International Golf Links course in 2019, with Martin Gilbert, the chief executive of sponsor Aberdeen Asset Management, dismissing that particular notion.(The Herald)

Duncan Stewart's link up with Hugh Marr, the Scottish coach who helped Thorbjorn Olesen land two big European Tour victories, is paying off and, having picked up around £55,000 for a share of 20th spot in the Irish Open, the 33-year-old has his sights on another big pay-day this weekend after comfortably making the cut in the Scottish Open. (The Scotsman)

Serena Williams has declared her love for Andy Murray and said all female athletes should back the British tennis player, the Scot having attracted praise after correcting a journalist who said Sam Querrey was "the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009".(The Scotsman)