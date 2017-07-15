Former Celtic great Pat Bonner says the booking handed to the Bhoys' Leigh Griffiths during the Champions League qualifier first leg against Linfield should be overturned.

Griffiths picked up a bottle thrown in his direction and showed it to the match officials but referee Alejandro Hernandez opted to yellow card the Celtic player, apparently for time wasting.

"The referee made a mistake and I hope it is rescinded," said Bonner.

Normally speaking, yellow cards can only be appealed against in cases of mistaken identity or simulation.