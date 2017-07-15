Ben Killip: Grimsby Town sign former Norwich goalkeeper

Ben Killip
Ben Killip conceded two goals in three appearances in the EFL Trophy last season

Grimsby have signed former Norwich goalkeeper Ben Killip on a one-year deal after a successful trial period with the club.

Killip joined Norwich from Chelsea in November 2013, but never played in a first-team game.

The 21-year-old made three appearances for the Canaries' under-21 side in the EFL Trophy last season.

He had a trial spell with Grimsby's League Two rivals Luton in April, but failed to earn a contract.

