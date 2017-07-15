Federico Fazio: Roma agree deal to sign Tottenham defender

Federico Fazio played 48 games in all competitions for Roma last season

Roma have agreed a deal to sign Federico Fazio from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

The Argentina defender, 27, spent last season on loan with the Serie A club as they finished runners-up to Juventus.

Fazio signed a four-year contract on joining Spurs from Sevilla in 2014, but was sent off on his Premier League debut and failed to establish himself.

He played his final Tottenham game in September 2015, returning to Sevilla on loan before then moving to Italy.