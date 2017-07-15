Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Queen's Park v Motherwell
-
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Millen
- 5Green
- 6Cummins
- 3Docherty
- 7Galt
- 8Docherty
- 4McVey
- 11Burns
- 10Brady
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 12Duff
- 14Wharton
- 15Green
- 16Bailey
- 17Mortimer
- 18MacPherson
- 20White
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 2Tait
- 4Heneghan
- 5Bigirimana
- 3Hammell
- 7Cadden
- 8McHugh
- 21Kipre
- 27Tanner
- 11Frear
- 17Fisher
Substitutes
- 6McManus
- 9Moult
- 12Bowman
- 13Griffiths
- 15Rose
- 20Gordon
- 25McMillan
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamMotherwell
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Motherwell 1. Chris Cadden (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Fisher.
Alex Fisher (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).
Foul by Alex Fisher (Motherwell).
(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).
Ross Millen (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
