Scottish League Cup - Group F
Queen's Park0Motherwell1

Queen's Park v Motherwell

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Millen
  • 5Green
  • 6Cummins
  • 3Docherty
  • 7Galt
  • 8Docherty
  • 4McVey
  • 11Burns
  • 10Brady
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 12Duff
  • 14Wharton
  • 15Green
  • 16Bailey
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18MacPherson
  • 20White

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 4Heneghan
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 3Hammell
  • 7Cadden
  • 8McHugh
  • 21Kipre
  • 27Tanner
  • 11Frear
  • 17Fisher

Substitutes

  • 6McManus
  • 9Moult
  • 12Bowman
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Rose
  • 20Gordon
  • 25McMillan
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Motherwell 1. Chris Cadden (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Fisher.

Alex Fisher (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).

Foul by Alex Fisher (Motherwell).

(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).

Ross Millen (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin10100001
2Falkirk10100001
3Inverness CT10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Forfar00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11001013
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Buckie Thistle11001013
2Dundee Utd10100001
3Raith Rovers10100001
4Dundee00000000
5Cowdenbeath100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11001013
2Alloa10100001
3Ross County10100001
4Arbroath00000000
5Montrose100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Annan Athletic10100001
3Clyde10100001
4Dumbarton00000000
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11001013
2Berwick10100001
3Morton10100001
4Edinburgh City00000000
5Queen's Park100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11001013
2Queen of Sth10100001
3Stenhousemuir10100001
4Albion00000000
5East Kilbride100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle11001013
2Stranraer11001013
3Airdrieonians00000000
4Livingston100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories