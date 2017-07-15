Callum Home (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Clyde v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Home
- 5Breslin
- 4McNiff
- 23Stewart
- 6Cuddihy
- 8Flynn
- 11Ramsay
- 7Miller
- 10Goodwillie
- 9Gormley
Substitutes
- 12Bradley
- 14Burbidge
- 15Ferguson
- 16Osadolor
- 17Wilson
- 18Wright
Annan Athletic
- 1Atkinson
- 2Brannan
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 7Sinnamon
- 8Moxon
- 4Murphy
- 11Orsi
- 9Smith
- 10Stevenson
Substitutes
- 14Krissian
- 15Hooper
- 16Sonkur
- 17Rutkiewicz
- 19Mitchell
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Home.
Attempt missed. Darren Ramsay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Breslin.
Matthew Flynn (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Breslin.
Attempt blocked. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.