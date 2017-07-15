Scottish League Cup - Group E
Clyde0Annan Athletic0

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Home
  • 5Breslin
  • 4McNiff
  • 23Stewart
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 8Flynn
  • 11Ramsay
  • 7Miller
  • 10Goodwillie
  • 9Gormley

Substitutes

  • 12Bradley
  • 14Burbidge
  • 15Ferguson
  • 16Osadolor
  • 17Wilson
  • 18Wright

Annan Athletic

  • 1Atkinson
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Sinnamon
  • 8Moxon
  • 4Murphy
  • 11Orsi
  • 9Smith
  • 10Stevenson

Substitutes

  • 14Krissian
  • 15Hooper
  • 16Sonkur
  • 17Rutkiewicz
  • 19Mitchell
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Callum Home (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Callum Home.

Attempt missed. Darren Ramsay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Breslin.

Matthew Flynn (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Breslin.

Attempt blocked. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin10100001
2Falkirk10100001
3Inverness CT10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Forfar00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11001013
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Buckie Thistle11001013
2Dundee Utd10100001
3Raith Rovers10100001
4Dundee00000000
5Cowdenbeath100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11001013
2Alloa10100001
3Ross County10100001
4Arbroath00000000
5Montrose100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Annan Athletic10100001
3Clyde10100001
4Dumbarton00000000
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11001013
2Berwick10100001
3Morton10100001
4Edinburgh City00000000
5Queen's Park100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11001013
2Queen of Sth10100001
3Stenhousemuir10100001
4Albion00000000
5East Kilbride100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle11001013
2Stranraer11001013
3Airdrieonians00000000
4Livingston100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

