Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Berwick Rangers v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 15Cook
- 2Fleming
- 28Scullion
- 8McDonald
- 14Donaldson
- 13Stewart
- 12Irving
- 11Phillips
- 7Thomson
- 9Rutherford
Substitutes
- 4Chapman
- 6Fairbairn
- 17Orru
- 20Brennan
- 21Murrell
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 23Barr
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 12Tidser
- 9Quitongo
- 11McHugh
- 7Oliver
Substitutes
- 8Forbes
- 15Tiffoney
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 30McGowan
- 36Hynes
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
Home TeamBerwickAway TeamMorton
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Callum Donaldson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris McDonald.
Foul by Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers).
Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ricki Lamie (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.