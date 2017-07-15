Scottish League Cup - Group F
Berwick0Morton0

Berwick Rangers v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 15Cook
  • 2Fleming
  • 28Scullion
  • 8McDonald
  • 14Donaldson
  • 13Stewart
  • 12Irving
  • 11Phillips
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 4Chapman
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 17Orru
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Murrell

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 23Barr
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 12Tidser
  • 9Quitongo
  • 11McHugh
  • 7Oliver

Substitutes

  • 8Forbes
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
  • 30McGowan
  • 36Hynes
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Callum Donaldson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Chris McDonald.

Foul by Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers).

Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ricki Lamie (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin10100001
2Falkirk10100001
3Inverness CT10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Forfar00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11001013
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Buckie Thistle11001013
2Dundee Utd10100001
3Raith Rovers10100001
4Dundee00000000
5Cowdenbeath100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11001013
2Alloa10100001
3Ross County10100001
4Arbroath00000000
5Montrose100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Annan Athletic10100001
3Clyde10100001
4Dumbarton00000000
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11001013
2Berwick10100001
3Morton10100001
4Edinburgh City00000000
5Queen's Park100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11001013
2Queen of Sth10100001
3Stenhousemuir10100001
4Albion00000000
5East Kilbride100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle11001013
2Stranraer11001013
3Airdrieonians00000000
4Livingston100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
Top Stories