Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Daniel Redmond replaces Dougie Imrie.
East Kilbride v Hamilton Academical
Line-ups
East Kilbride
- 1McGinley
- 2Stevenson
- 4Proctor
- 5Howie
- 3Russell
- 8McCann
- 6Gibbons
- 10McBride
- 11Strachan
- 7Winter
- 9Ferris
Substitutes
- 12McLeish
- 14Hughes
- 15McNeil
- 16Caldwell
- 17Coogans
- 18Coll
- 25Kean
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 6Gillespie
- 13Gogic
- 89Sarris
- 3McMannSubstituted forLyonat 49'minutes
- 7ImrieSubstituted forRedmondat 59'minutes
- 18MacKinnonBooked at 57mins
- 8Docherty
- 17Longridge
- 11Crawford
- 9Bingham
Substitutes
- 10Redmond
- 19Jamieson
- 22Lyon
- 23Hughes
- 24Tierney
- 27Want
- 30Boyd
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 531
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away11
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Martin McBride (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical).
Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Aidan Ferris (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Scott McMann because of an injury.
Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical).
Martin McBride (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Kilbride 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Kilbride 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Foul by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical).
Aidan Ferris (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Sean Winter.
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! East Kilbride 0, Hamilton Academical 1. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a cross.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Barry Russell.
Attempt blocked. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Matthew McGinley.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Sean Winter (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Winter (East Kilbride).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Matthew McGinley.
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Proctor (East Kilbride).