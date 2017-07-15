Scottish League Cup - Group G
East Kilbride0Hamilton1

East Kilbride v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

East Kilbride

  • 1McGinley
  • 2Stevenson
  • 4Proctor
  • 5Howie
  • 3Russell
  • 8McCann
  • 6Gibbons
  • 10McBride
  • 11Strachan
  • 7Winter
  • 9Ferris

Substitutes

  • 12McLeish
  • 14Hughes
  • 15McNeil
  • 16Caldwell
  • 17Coogans
  • 18Coll
  • 25Kean

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 6Gillespie
  • 13Gogic
  • 89Sarris
  • 3McMannSubstituted forLyonat 49'minutes
  • 7ImrieSubstituted forRedmondat 59'minutes
  • 18MacKinnonBooked at 57mins
  • 8Docherty
  • 17Longridge
  • 11Crawford
  • 9Bingham

Substitutes

  • 10Redmond
  • 19Jamieson
  • 22Lyon
  • 23Hughes
  • 24Tierney
  • 27Want
  • 30Boyd
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
531

Match Stats

Home TeamEast KilbrideAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away11
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Daniel Redmond replaces Dougie Imrie.

Attempt missed. Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Martin McBride (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical).

Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Aidan Ferris (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Scott McMann because of an injury.

Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical).

Martin McBride (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Kilbride 0, Hamilton Academical 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Kilbride 0, Hamilton Academical 1.

Foul by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical).

Aidan Ferris (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Sean Winter.

Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! East Kilbride 0, Hamilton Academical 1. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ali Crawford with a cross.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Barry Russell.

Attempt blocked. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Matthew McGinley.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Sean Winter (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sean Winter (East Kilbride).

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Matthew McGinley.

Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Proctor (East Kilbride).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin10100001
2Falkirk10100001
3Inverness CT10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Forfar00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11001013
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Buckie Thistle11001013
2Dundee Utd10100001
3Raith Rovers10100001
4Dundee00000000
5Cowdenbeath100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11001013
2Alloa10100001
3Ross County10100001
4Arbroath00000000
5Montrose100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Annan Athletic10100001
3Clyde10100001
4Dumbarton00000000
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11001013
2Berwick10100001
3Morton10100001
4Edinburgh City00000000
5Queen's Park100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11001013
2Queen of Sth10100001
3Stenhousemuir10100001
4Albion00000000
5East Kilbride100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle11001013
2Stranraer11001013
3Airdrieonians00000000
4Livingston100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories