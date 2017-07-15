Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cowdenbeath4Buckie Thistle2

Cowdenbeath v Buckie Thistle

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 6Syme
  • 2McInally
  • 10Miller
  • 7Buchanan
  • 8MullenBooked at 90mins
  • 3RutherfordSubstituted forSwannat 45'minutes
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11WhittakerSubstituted forConnellyat 48'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14Swann
  • 15Connelly
  • 16Kellichan
  • 17McGovern
  • 18Turnbull

Buckie Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 22Skinner
  • 19Munro
  • 5MacKinnon
  • 18DorratSubstituted forRossat 76'minutes
  • 6McLean
  • 7Fraser
  • 15Taylor
  • 17CheyneSubstituted forCopelandat 51'minutes
  • 9McLeod
  • 10AngusSubstituted forMurrayat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Anderson
  • 4Maitland
  • 8Ross
  • 11Urquhart
  • 12Salmon
  • 14Copeland
  • 16Murray
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamBuckie Thistle
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 4, Buckie Thistle 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 4, Buckie Thistle 2.

Booking

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 4, Buckie Thistle 2. Ryan Connelly (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Matthew McInally.

Substitution

Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Callum Murray replaces Chris Angus.

Substitution

Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Kai Ross replaces Craig Dorrat.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Harvey Swann.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Buckie Thistle 2. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis MacKinnon.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Buckie Thistle 2. Drew Copeland (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Harvey Swann.

Substitution

Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Drew Copeland replaces Jay Cheyne.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ryan Connelly replaces Jack Whittaker.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Shaun Rutherford.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 2, Buckie Thistle 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Buckie Thistle 1.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Buckie Thistle 1. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Matthew McInally.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis MacKinnon.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Buckie Thistle 1. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Shaun Rutherford with a cross.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Hamish Munro.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Buckie Thistle 1. Craig Dorrat (Buckie Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories