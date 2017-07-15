Match ends, Cowdenbeath 4, Buckie Thistle 2.
Cowdenbeath v Buckie Thistle
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 4Pyper
- 5Rumsby
- 6Syme
- 2McInally
- 10Miller
- 7Buchanan
- 8MullenBooked at 90mins
- 3RutherfordSubstituted forSwannat 45'minutes
- 9Muirhead
- 11WhittakerSubstituted forConnellyat 48'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Swann
- 15Connelly
- 16Kellichan
- 17McGovern
- 18Turnbull
Buckie Thistle
- 1Bell
- 22Skinner
- 19Munro
- 5MacKinnon
- 18DorratSubstituted forRossat 76'minutes
- 6McLean
- 7Fraser
- 15Taylor
- 17CheyneSubstituted forCopelandat 51'minutes
- 9McLeod
- 10AngusSubstituted forMurrayat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Anderson
- 4Maitland
- 8Ross
- 11Urquhart
- 12Salmon
- 14Copeland
- 16Murray
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 4, Buckie Thistle 2.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 4, Buckie Thistle 2. Ryan Connelly (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Matthew McInally.
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Callum Murray replaces Chris Angus.
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Kai Ross replaces Craig Dorrat.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Harvey Swann.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Buckie Thistle 2. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Fraser Mullen.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis MacKinnon.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Buckie Thistle 2. Drew Copeland (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Harvey Swann.
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Drew Copeland replaces Jay Cheyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ryan Connelly replaces Jack Whittaker.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Shaun Rutherford.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 2, Buckie Thistle 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Buckie Thistle 1.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Buckie Thistle 1. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Matthew McInally.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis MacKinnon.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Buckie Thistle 1. David Syme (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Shaun Rutherford with a cross.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Hamish Munro.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Buckie Thistle 1. Craig Dorrat (Buckie Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.