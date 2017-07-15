Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers

James Keatings scored a penalty, his first goal for Dundee United

Ray McKinnon played down suggestions that goalkeeper Cammy Bell is on his way from Dundee United to Kilmarnock.

The United boss has signed Harry Lewis on loan from Southampton and Deniz Mehmet from Port Vale and negotiations have taken place with Kilmarnock, with Bell keen to return to Rugby Park.

"There is no situation," McKinnon told BBC Scotland ahead of a 2-0 League Cup win over Raith Rovers at Tannadice.

"Cammy has an injury and we wanted to make sure we had plenty of cover."

Paul McMullen and James Keatings scored their first United goals in the Group C tie.

McMullan broke the deadlock when he curled a shot high into the corner to beat Raith goalkeeper Aaron Lennox.

Cammy Bell took part in the warm-up ahead of the Rovers match

Keatings' scored from the penalty spot in the second half to make the points safe for the home side.

However, it is Cowdenbeath who occupy top spot in the group, on goals scored, after they won 4-2 against Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

United's best effort in the first half came in the opening minute when McMullan hit a low shot with the right foot after cutting in from the left to test Lennox, who fumbled but held the ball at the second attempt.

Raith should have gone ahead when Mehmet mishit a clearance straight at Greig Spence who squared to Liam Buchanan, but his 20-yard effort towards an open goal was headed off the line by Mark Durnan.

Keatings' shot after the restart brought a save from Lennox and the tempo of the game went up a notch, then a touch of class from McMullan from the left of the box saw him pick out the top corner for United's opener.

Keatings made it 2-0 from the spot when Ian Davidson bundled on-loan midfielder Sam Stanton off the ball to concede a penalty.

Billy King fired a low shot which Raith keeper Lennox saved at full stretch, then Buchanan missed a chance to pull one back for Raith from 14 yards.

At Central Park, Craig Dorrat gave Buckie Thistle the lead but David Syme scored the first of two goals to equalise.

Cameron Muirhead rounded the goalkeeper to put the home side ahead, and though Drew Copeland levelled Syme's second restored the lead.

Ryan Connelly's fantastic solo goal rounded off the win for Billy Brown's side.