Scottish League Cup - Group B
Dunfermline6Elgin0

Dunfermline Athletic v Elgin City

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 15PatonSubstituted forLochheadat 61'minutes
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManusSubstituted forMvotoat 78'minutes
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 18Duthie
  • 19Lochhead
  • 20Gill
  • 21Luke
  • 22Morrison
  • 23Smith

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 5Eadie
  • 3McKinnonSubstituted forSutherlandat 45'minutes
  • 7ReidSubstituted forFergusonat 57'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 11Dodd
  • 10Reilly
  • 9McLeishSubstituted forBronskyat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Sutherland
  • 14Smith
  • 15Ferguson
  • 16Bronsky
  • 17Wilson
  • 21Dear
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
1,757

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home23
Away4
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 6, Elgin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 6, Elgin City 0.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 6, Elgin City 0. Calum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Lochhead.

Attempt saved. Calum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jean-Yves Mvoto.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Calum Ferguson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alisdair Sutherland.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces Declan McManus.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.

Attempt missed. Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Calum Smith replaces Nicky Clark.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lewis Martin.

Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Scott Lochhead replaces Michael Paton.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Calum Ferguson replaces Jamie Reid.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Sean Murdoch.

Attempt saved. Chris Dodd (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Attempt saved. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Chris Dodd (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 5, Elgin City 0. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kallum Higginbotham with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Stephen Bronsky replaces Chris McLeish.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 4, Elgin City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Alisdair Sutherland replaces Ross McKinnon.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 4, Elgin City 0.

Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Chris Dodd (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

