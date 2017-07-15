Scottish League Cup - Group G
Stenhousemuir1Queen of Sth3

Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Dunlop
  • 4Dunlop
  • 6Gilmour
  • 5Ferry
  • 8HalleranSubstituted forSinclairat 87'minutes
  • 11Donaldson
  • 10Scott
  • 7McGuigan
  • 9Longworth

Substitutes

  • 12Gracie
  • 14Sinclair
  • 15Paterson
  • 17McMinn

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Rooney
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 7StirlingSubstituted forAkubuineat 90+1'minutes
  • 6TappingSubstituted forLyleat 60'minutes
  • 8Rankin
  • 14Jacobs
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25DykesSubstituted forMurrayat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Lyle
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home3
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Queen of the South 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Queen of the South 3.

Hand ball by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Jesse Akubuine replaces Andy Stirling.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Robbie Sinclair replaces Thomas Halleran.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Queen of the South 3. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Stirling.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Queen of the South 2. Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephen Dobbie following a set piece situation.

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Gilmour (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ross Gilmour.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Gilmour (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ross Gilmour.

Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Queen of the South 1. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darren Brownlie.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Lyndon Dykes.

Attempt blocked. John Rankin (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Attempt blocked. John Rankin (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Callum Tapping.

Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Gilmour (Stenhousemuir).

Hand ball by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).

Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 1, Queen of the South 0.

