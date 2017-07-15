Match ends, Falkirk 4, Stirling Albion 1.
Falkirk v Stirling Albion
-
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 15Gasparotto
- 23Gallacher
- 28Craigen
- 7Taiwo
- 6McKeeSubstituted forKerrat 69'minutes
- 17Harris
- 9AustinSubstituted forMillerat 63'minutes
- 33LoySubstituted forO'Haraat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kerr
- 11Hippolyte
- 12Mitchell
- 18Miller
- 19Shepherd
- 20O'Hara
- 44Watson
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 5McNeilSubstituted forBlackat 73'minutes
- 4Davidson
- 2McGeachieBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBannerat 84'minutes
- 3Noble
- 8Caddis
- 6RobertsonSubstituted forMorrisonat 73'minutes
- 16Dickson
- 11Kavanagh
- 10Smith
- 9MacDonald
Substitutes
- 7Morrison
- 12Banner
- 14Black
- 15McMullan
- 17Fallens
- 18Henderson
- 19Cameron
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 2,044
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 4, Stirling Albion 1.
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 4, Stirling Albion 1. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Ross McGeachie.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Thomas Taiwo.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Miller (Falkirk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Andrew Black replaces Ewan McNeil.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Callumn Morrison replaces Willie Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Rory Loy.
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Mark Kerr replaces Joe McKee.
Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Lee Miller replaces Nathan Austin.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Davidson.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Davidson.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 4, Stirling Albion 0. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Davidson.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.