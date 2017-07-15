Scottish League Cup - Group A
Inverness CT3Brechin0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Brechin City

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17Seedorf
  • 5Warren
  • 22McKay
  • 16Calder
  • 15MulraneySubstituted forChalmersat 72'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 11VigursSubstituted forElsdonat 83'minutes
  • 8Draper
  • 7Polworth
  • 9Baird
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 2Raven
  • 4Chalmers
  • 6Elsdon
  • 34Stark
  • 40Wilson
  • 44Macdonald

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 2McLeanBooked at 53mins
  • 4Fusco
  • 5Crighton
  • 3Dyer
  • 11LoveBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSinclairat 78'minutes
  • 8Lynas
  • 6SparkSubstituted forFordat 84'minutes
  • 7Orsi
  • 10Layne
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Ford
  • 14Sinclair
  • 15Dods
  • 21O'Neil
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Inverness CT 3, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inverness CT 3, Brechin City 0.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Gary Warren.

Attempt missed. Collin Seedorf (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. John Baird (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Willie Dyer (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Baird (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Elliot Ford replaces Euan Spark.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Matty Elsdon replaces Iain Vigurs.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Ally Love.

Booking

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Joe Chalmers replaces Jake Mulraney.

Foul by Collin Seedorf (Inverness CT).

Ally Love (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT).

Ally Love (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Draper (Inverness CT).

Ally Love (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 3, Brechin City 0. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iain Vigurs with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Paul McLean (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. John Baird (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Foul by Collin Seedorf (Inverness CT).

