Scottish League Cup - Group D
Hibernian4Montrose0

Hibernian v Montrose

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 36Porteous
  • 24McGregor
  • 5FontaineSubstituted forGrahamat 66'minutes
  • 2Gray
  • 33Murray
  • 10McGeouchSubstituted forMartinat 57'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17Boyle
  • 15MurraySubstituted forShawat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bartley
  • 21Laidlaw
  • 26Martin
  • 29Graham
  • 30Crane
  • 31Handling
  • 32Shaw

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Webster
  • 5Dillon
  • 6Steeves
  • 3Callaghan
  • 7Johnston
  • 4FotheringhamSubstituted forThomsonat 59'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 8WatsonSubstituted forWilloxat 69'minutes
  • 11Masson
  • 9Fraser
  • 10TemplemanSubstituted forHayat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hay
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Wallace
  • 16Willox
  • 17Campbell
  • 21Millar
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
5,226

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Hibernian 4, Montrose 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hibernian 4, Montrose 0.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Craig Johnston.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Graham Webster.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 4, Montrose 0. Brian Graham (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Graham Webster (Montrose) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Kieran Thomson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Thomson (Montrose).

Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Oli Shaw replaces Simon Murray.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

David Gray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by John McGinn.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Kyle Willox (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Kyle Willox replaces Paul Watson.

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Brian Graham replaces Liam Fontaine.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Kieran Thomson replaces Martyn Fotheringham.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories