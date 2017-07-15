Match ends, Hibernian 4, Montrose 0.
Hibernian v Montrose
-
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 36Porteous
- 24McGregor
- 5FontaineSubstituted forGrahamat 66'minutes
- 2Gray
- 33Murray
- 10McGeouchSubstituted forMartinat 57'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 16Stevenson
- 17Boyle
- 15MurraySubstituted forShawat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bartley
- 21Laidlaw
- 26Martin
- 29Graham
- 30Crane
- 31Handling
- 32Shaw
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Webster
- 5Dillon
- 6Steeves
- 3Callaghan
- 7Johnston
- 4FotheringhamSubstituted forThomsonat 59'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 8WatsonSubstituted forWilloxat 69'minutes
- 11Masson
- 9Fraser
- 10TemplemanSubstituted forHayat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hay
- 14Thomson
- 15Wallace
- 16Willox
- 17Campbell
- 21Millar
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 5,226
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 4, Montrose 0.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Craig Johnston.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Graham Webster.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 4, Montrose 0. Brian Graham (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Graham Webster (Montrose) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Kieran Thomson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Thomson (Montrose).
Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Oli Shaw replaces Simon Murray.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
David Gray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by John McGinn.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Kyle Willox (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Kyle Willox replaces Paul Watson.
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Brian Graham replaces Liam Fontaine.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Kieran Thomson replaces Martyn Fotheringham.