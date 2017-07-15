Match ends, Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0.
Ross County v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Davies
- 3Naismith
- 6Kelly
- 7Gardyne
- 8Chow
- 18LindsaySubstituted forRoutisat 81'minutes
- 9Dow
- 10SchalkSubstituted forMorrisonat 83'minutes
- 11CurranSubstituted forMikkelsenat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Routis
- 16Dykes
- 19Mikkelsen
- 28van der Weg
- 31McCarey
- 40Keillor-Dunn
- 43Morrison
Alloa
- 21McDowall
- 2Taggart
- 4McKeownBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMartinat 71'minutes
- 5Graham
- 3Meggatt
- 6Robertson
- 8FlanniganSubstituted forHetheringtonat 79'minutes
- 7Cawley
- 10Fleming
- 11Cook
- 9MalcolmSubstituted forRentonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Wilson
- 12Hetherington
- 14Renton
- 15Grant
- 16Hoggan
- 17McDonald
- 18Martin
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 1,108
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Christopher Routis (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Greg Morrison (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Cook (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Andrew Davies.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Alan Cook (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County).
Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Greg Morrison replaces Alex Schalk.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Christopher Routis replaces Jamie Lindsay.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Iain Flannigan.
Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Thomas Mikkelsen replaces Craig Curran.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Martin replaces Frank McKeown.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Craig Curran (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig McDowall.
Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Craig Malcolm because of an injury.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Frank McKeown.
Foul by Andrew Davies (Ross County).
Craig Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Alan Cook (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig McDowall.
Attempt saved. Alex Schalk (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.