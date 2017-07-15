Scottish League Cup - Group D
Ross County2Alloa0

Ross County v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Davies
  • 3Naismith
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Gardyne
  • 8Chow
  • 18LindsaySubstituted forRoutisat 81'minutes
  • 9Dow
  • 10SchalkSubstituted forMorrisonat 83'minutes
  • 11CurranSubstituted forMikkelsenat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Routis
  • 16Dykes
  • 19Mikkelsen
  • 28van der Weg
  • 31McCarey
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
  • 43Morrison

Alloa

  • 21McDowall
  • 2Taggart
  • 4McKeownBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMartinat 71'minutes
  • 5Graham
  • 3Meggatt
  • 6Robertson
  • 8FlanniganSubstituted forHetheringtonat 79'minutes
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Fleming
  • 11Cook
  • 9MalcolmSubstituted forRentonat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Wilson
  • 12Hetherington
  • 14Renton
  • 15Grant
  • 16Hoggan
  • 17McDonald
  • 18Martin
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
1,108

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Christopher Routis (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Greg Morrison (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Cook (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Andrew Davies.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Attempt saved. Alan Cook (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Ross County).

Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Greg Morrison replaces Alex Schalk.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Christopher Routis replaces Jamie Lindsay.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Iain Flannigan.

Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Attempt saved. Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Thomas Mikkelsen replaces Craig Curran.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Martin replaces Frank McKeown.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Craig Curran (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig McDowall.

Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Craig Malcolm because of an injury.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Frank McKeown.

Foul by Andrew Davies (Ross County).

Craig Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).

Alan Cook (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Craig McDowall.

Attempt saved. Alex Schalk (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories