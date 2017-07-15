St Johnstone's Zander Clark taken to hospital during win over Sunderland

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark
Zander Clark collided with Jack Rodwell

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has been taken to hospital after an injury picked in a 3-0 friendly win over Sunderland.

The 25-year-old was carried off on a stretcher with a head knock just before the break at McDiarmid Park.

Clark collided with Jack Rodwell as the midfielder had a goal disallowed.

Steven MacLean fired Saints into the lead after 18 minutes and two more from David Wotherspoon within another six minutes put the Perth side in command.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story