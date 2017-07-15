St Johnstone's Zander Clark taken to hospital during win over Sunderland

Zander Clark collided with Jack Rodwell

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has been taken to hospital after an injury picked in a 3-0 friendly win over Sunderland.

The 25-year-old was carried off on a stretcher with a head knock just before the break at McDiarmid Park.

Clark collided with Jack Rodwell as the midfielder had a goal disallowed.

Steven MacLean fired Saints into the lead after 18 minutes and two more from David Wotherspoon within another six minutes put the Perth side in command.