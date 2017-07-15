Jimmy Abdou: AFC Wimbledon sign Millwall midfielder on loan

From the section

Jimmy Abdou has made 342 appearances for Millwall since joining the club in 2008

League One side Wimbledon have signed Millwall midfielder Jimmy Abdou on a season-long loan deal.

Abdou, who joined Millwall from Plymouth in 2008, signed a new one-year deal to stay with Lions until the end of next season on Thursday.

The 33-year-old made 22 appearances for Millwall last season, helping them win promotion from League One.

Abdou is Dons manager Neal Ardley's fifth signing since the end of last season.

