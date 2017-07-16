Scottish Gossip: Griffiths booking blow, Walker, Stokes, Alves, McInnes

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Uefa rules mean Celtic have no chance of overturning the yellow card shown to Leigh Griffiths in the club's 2-0 Champions League qualifying win over Linfield on Friday. (Scottish Sun)

Linfield say they will hand out life bans to any fans who threw missiles at Celtic players in Friday's match. (Sunday Mail)

Recent signing Kundai Benyu has told Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers he is ready for first-team action after shining in a 4-0 friendly defeat to Lyon. (Scottish Sun)

Kundai Benyu joined Celtic from Ipswich and has impressed Brendan Rodgers

And Rodgers admits he is ready to keep Benyu at the club, having initially planned to send him out on loan. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic's Scott Sinclair says his friend Steven Caulker would love it at Parkhead, after the defender was linked with a move to the Scottish Champions. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Christie, who is on loan from Celtic, reckons new boy Gary Mackay-Steven will be a great signing for the Dons. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha "will launch one last bid" for long-term target Jamie Walker after watching the winger score in Hearts' 2-1 friendly defeat to Newcastle United. (Scottish Sun)

Former Ibrox hero John Brown says new signing Bruno Alves will be a leader for Caixinha's side. (Sunday Mail)

Barry Ferguson was last in management at Clyde

Barry Ferguson is being lined up as the next manager of Airdrie. (Sunday Mail)

Derek McInnes believes Scottish football must scrap their summer holidays if teams are to improve on the European stage. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian could be priced out of a move to sign Anthony Stokes from Blackburn Rovers, with several other clubs joining the race for the striker. (Scottish Sun)

And Hibs boss Neil Lennon says it is unlikely he will hand Jermaine Pennant a deal, after the former Liverpool winger trained with the Easter Road outfit. (Scotsman)

Striker Anthony Stokes has already had two spells at Hibernian.

Scotland striker Joelle Murray is relishing the chance to shine on the biggest stage as the nation prepares for Women's Euro 2017. (Scotsman)

Hamilton Academical winger David Templeton feared his career was over during an injury nightmare that lasted 21 months. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

US golfer Rickie Fowler says the difficult weather at Dundonald is making for "fun" conditions at the Scottish Open. (Scottish Sun)