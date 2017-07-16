Paul Clement: Manager satisfied with Swansea tour opener

Swansea goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt makes a save against Philadelphia Union

Swansea City boss Paul Clement was happy with the opening game of their pre-season tour to America.

Kyle Bartley and Jordan Ayew were on target as the Premier League side drew 2-2 with Major League Soccer team Philadelphia Union.

"It's another good exercise for us," Clement told the club website.

"We worked really hard during a double training session on Friday, and it showed because the players were a little leggy out there today."

Swansea next face Richmond kickers on 19 July, before playing North Carolina three days later.

The Welsh club will then return to the UK and complete their pre-season preparations with a match at Birmingham City on 29 July.