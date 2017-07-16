Clinton Njie: Tottenham's Cameroon forward heading to Marseille

Clinton Njie celebrates scoring for Marseille
Clinton Njie scored four times while on loan at Marseille last season

Tottenham forward Clinton Njie is to join French side Marseille on a permanent deal after the two clubs agreed a deal.

The Cameroon international, 23, was on loan to the Ligue 1 club last season, scoring four goals.

Njie joined Spurs from Lyon in 2015 for a reported £10m and made 14 appearances for the club, though he suffered a serious knee injury in December 2015.

"We wish Clinton all the best for the future," Tottenham said.

