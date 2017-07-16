Clinton Njie: Tottenham's Cameroon forward heading to Marseille

Clinton Njie scored four times while on loan at Marseille last season

Tottenham forward Clinton Njie is to join French side Marseille on a permanent deal after the two clubs agreed a deal.

The Cameroon international, 23, was on loan to the Ligue 1 club last season, scoring four goals.

Njie joined Spurs from Lyon in 2015 for a reported £10m and made 14 appearances for the club, though he suffered a serious knee injury in December 2015.

"We wish Clinton all the best for the future," Tottenham said.