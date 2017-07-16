Women's Euro 2017: Scots' Anna Signeul calm despite Euro 2017 terror threat

Anna Signeul will leave her role with Scotland to take the Finland job after the Euros

Uefa Women's Euro 2017 When: 16 July-6 August Where: The Netherlands BBC Coverage: Selected live commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, Scotland games on Radio Scotland and online, plus live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.

Scotland head coach Anna Signeul has faith the security services will prevent any attempt to attack the Women's European Championship in the Netherlands this week.

Dutch counterterrorism authorities have been investigating an alleged threat by Islamic State militants against the England v Scotland match in Utrecht.

"It does highlight how vulnerable we are in today's society," Signeul said.

"But we trust Uefa and the Dutch FA that the security will be fantastic."

The call to target the game appeared in a chatroom IS has previously used to communicate with its followers, and while the Dutch National Coordinator for Terrorism and Security (NCTV) said it has no reason to believe the security situation has changed, it is taking the matter seriously.

"We knew about it very early as it was on the European news," Signeul told BBC Scotland.

"It's not about us and where we are (staying) as a squad, I think it's more that we are maybe worried about our families coming to the game."

Joelle Murray, Jo Love, Anna Signeul and Lisa Evans are preparing for the England showdown

Scotland, at their first major tournament, meet the Auld Enemy in their opening match at Galgenwaard Stadium on Wednesday 19 July.

And Signeul knows her side will have to be at their best against England.

"When you come to this tournament you are going to be playing three big games, and we would see advantages in whoever we would have started against," said the Swede, who leaves the role at the end of the tournament to take over the Finnish national side.

"It will be a very, very tough game to start but I think that's good - we'll be right in the tournament immediately from the first minute.

"England will focus on winning every game as it doesn't matter which opponent is standing against them, and that's the same for us, we'll absolutely do our best.

"We have so many players playing in England, so it's their friends (they are against), which makes it a bit special, but we are definitely up for the challenge."

Elsewhere in Group D on Wednesday, Portugal meet Spain in Doetinchem.