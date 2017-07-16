Scott McDonald 'open to all offers' as move to Australia stalls

Scott McDonald says any move to Australia would have to be 100% right

Scott McDonald's proposed move to Australia has stalled and the former Motherwell striker says he will consider offers in Scotland.

The 33-year-old Australian ended his second spell at Fir Park this summer.

"Things have changed a little in terms of the Australia (move) in that it has not turned into what I exactly want," McDonald told BBC Scotland.

"I think everyone thought I'd made my mind up and pretty much I'm open to all offers."

McDonald was with Well from 2004-2007 before he joined Celtic and enjoyed three successful years at Parkhead.

Following spells at Middlesbrough and Millwall he returned to Fir Park in 2015, but his hopes of a switch to an Australian side this summer have yet to materialise.

"It was well documented at the end of the season that I was maybe looking to go home," McDonald added.

"Things haven't gone the way I would have liked in that area at the minute, so that's still ongoing.

"You get a couple of crazy ones (offers) here and there abroad. Locally, I haven't looked into it too much as yet."