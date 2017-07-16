Gossip Back Pages 16 Jul From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/40627192 Read more about sharing. The Sun says Chelsea will have to be quick with their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The Daily Star says Arsenal will turn their attention to Celtic's Moussa Dembele if Alexis Sanchez leaves The Independent focuses on Tottenham reigniting their interest in Everton midfielder Ross Barkley The Daily Mirror says Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger thinks he can persuade striker Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club