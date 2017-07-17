Scottish Gossip: Moussa Dembele, Jamie Walker, Celtic windfall, Euro 2017

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal are ready to move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele if Alexis Sanchez decides to leave the London club. The Gunners also want Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, which would see Celtic collect a 10% cut of the transfer fee for their former defender. (Daily Express)

Celtic will earn up to £6m from the sale of Virgil van Dijk as the Dutch international considers a transfer request to force a move to Liverpool. (Daily Record)

Hearts will offer winger Jamie Walker a new deal to make him the highest paid player at Tynecastle in a bid to keep him away from Rangers. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Hearts midfielder Don Cowie admits he is mystified that Rangers are the only club linked with 24-year-old Walker. (Sun)

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer insists he is ready for European action and eyes clash in his native Norway with Rosenborg. (Daily Record)

Will Celtic hold on to striker Moussa Dembele?

Scotland head coach Anna Signeul tells her players to seize the moment and have no regrets at the Women's Euro 2017, which kicked off in the Netherlands yesterday. (Daily Record)

The Egyptian FA are to spend £10,000 on bringing in Willie Collum to referee tonight's Cairo derby between Al-Ahly and Zamalek, which is being played 125 miles away from the capital. (Daily Record)

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has slammed the troublemakers at Friday's clash with Celtic and insisted they will never be back at Windsor Park. (Daily Record)

Former Porto coach Carlos Azenha insists veteran defender Bruno Alves needs to be the Rangers captain. (Sun)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic confirms he will play for Bosnia after switching from Croatia. (Daily Record)

Teenage defender Ryan Porteous is keen to learn from the returning Steven Whittaker after making his competitive Hibs debut at the weekend. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

After winning his second Wimbledon mixed doubles title, Jamie Murray admits he simply could not turn down Martina Hingis's offer to pair up. The duo have yet to decide whether they will be teaming up again for the US Open. (Daily Express)

Roger Federer, Wimbledon champion for a record eighth time, can overtake Andy Murray as world number one next month, having started the year at 17th in the rankings. (Mirror)